Prince Fielder Talks New Netflix Cooking Show, Life After Baseball

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

It’s been six moths since Prince Fielder bid baseball a tearful farewell and the former Tiger has long since dried his eyes.

“I’m glad that feeling has kind of gone away,” Fielder told ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick. “That sadness hasn’t lingered.”

Though he misses baseball, unable to play anymore due to the neck injury that prematurely ended his career, Fielder has found happiness in spending more time with his wife and two sons.

“I’m just living a normal life — a regular life, as people would call it. I’m enjoying it,” he said.

Well, not that normal.

Fielder is set to return to return to our television screens this spring, when he debuts a cooking-and-interview show called “Fielder’s Choice.” He’ll play co-host alongside his wife Chanel.

The show, which will feature numerous special guests, will be available to stream on Netflix and Hulu.

“It’s coming out around the beginning of spring training in March, I believe,” Fielder said. “It’s not just baseball people. It’s a mixture of baseball people, actors, musicians, chefs and whatnot. They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the ‘Fielder’s choice.’ It’s good TV.”

Without giving too much away, Fielder said guests will include the likes of CC Sabathia, the rapper Xzibit and the actor Chazz Palminteri.

The idea for the show was spawned a couple years ago.

“A friend of mine asked me a question at the end of 2015,” Fielder recalled. “We were going over my finances and setting things up for the future when she said, ‘What do you want to do when you retire?’ I said, ‘I always wanted to do a food show.’ I thought it might be a cool thing to do when I retired a few years later. Then retirement came slightly prematurely.”

Fielder added that he is a fan of just about every food show out there.

“I like all of them,” he said. “One of my favorites is on Vice — Action Bronson in ‘F—, That’s Delicious.’ That’s the name of the show.”

Now Fielder has one of his own.

Maybe he can bring in an old friend, the nacho man!

