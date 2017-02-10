Spurs Take Control In 2nd Quarter, Beat Pistons 103-92

NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN HILLS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed in an easy 103-92 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.

San Antonio’s Dewayne Dedmon had 17 points and 17 rebounds, reaching season highs in both categories. LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs led 27-19 after the first quarter and finished the second on a 12-2 run to take a 60-41 lead into halftime.

Andre Drummond had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons had won seven of their previous eight at home, but were no match for a San Antonio team with the NBA’s second-best record.

The Spurs began their run to end the first half with a 3-pointer by Danny Green. Leonard added a 3 of his own and pushed the lead to 19 with a 12-footer with 13.4 seconds remaining.

FAREWELL

This was the last scheduled visit to The Palace for the Spurs, who played in the 2005 NBA Finals at the arena. The Pistons are set to move downtown next season.

Neither coach was all that interested in reminiscing about the building.

“I’ve been through it with houses I’ve sold that my kids have grown up in,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “I have a hard time getting nostalgic about steel and bricks and things like that. People, I can get nostalgic about. Buildings, I don’t know. Maybe it’s just me. I have a hard time getting teary-eyed about a building.”

When told about Van Gundy’s comments, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich concurred.

“Enough things in the world to get moved by,” Popovich said. “Inanimate objects don’t count.”

TIP-INS

Spurs: Popovich said C Pau Gasol, out with a broken finger on his left hand, won’t play until after the All-Star break.

Pistons: Detroit was outscored 20-7 on second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit the New York Knicks on Sunday, the fourth stop on an eight-game road trip.

Pistons: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.