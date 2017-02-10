Survey: Majority Of Michigan Residents Support Marijuana Legalization

LANSING (WWJ) – Support for reform of Michigan’s marijuana laws is growing, according to a new survey.
A poll from Michigan NORML says 57 percent of residents want to legalize recreational marijuana in the state.
The survey, conducted in January of this year, asked respondents their level of support for a proposal that would make the possession and cultivation of limited amounts marijuana for adults 21 and older legal, with the drug also being taxed and sold at state licensed stores.
Matthew Abel, Executive Director of MI-NORML, said voters in every region of Michigan supported the proposal.
“The various petition drives to legalize marijuana, including Repeal Today and MILegalize, have advanced the conversation in Michigan faster than in other states,” Abel said in a statement. “The medical marijuana program has removed the illusion of cannabis’ danger to many Michigan residents. The state is ready. The time is now.”
MI-NORML has conducted this same poll twice before, once in 2014 and again in 2015. In 2014 the question garnered 50 percent support for marijuana legalization. In 2015 the number of residents approving rose to 53 percent. The group says progress reflects the state’s awareness and national advances in law reform.
Five states passed pro-marijuana proposals during the November 2016 election. MILegalize is currently drafting language for a new petition drive in hopes of getting the issue in front of Michigan voters on the 2018 ballot.