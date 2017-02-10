Trey Songz Expected To Waive Preliminary Exam In Detroit Police Assault Case

DETROIT (WWJ) – R&B artist Trey Songz is expected to waive his scheduled preliminary exam in Detroit on charges that he assaulted a police officer during an outburst following a concert at Joe Louis Arena in December.

Friday morning’s court hearing is being held to determine if there’s enough evidence to move forward in the case.

The 32-year old, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, is charged with one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of aggravated assault. He remains free on a $25,000 bond.

The incident happened on December 28 as Neverson was closing out “The Big Show at The Joe,” which also featured Chris Brown and Lil Yachty.

Police say the “Bottoms Up” singer became belligerent on stage around 11:30 p.m. when someone told him his time was up. He taunted those in charge, repeatedly singing “Go on and do it, cut me off,” followed by, “A n**** cut me off, I’m going the f*** crazy. You understand?”

When his microphone was finally cut, police Neverson went into a frenzy, throwing microphones and speakers, whatever he could get his hands on, across the stage and into the crowd.

.@TreySongz wasn't too happy after his mic was reportedly cut off in Detroit for going over his set time. 👀(Via @WORLDSTAR) pic.twitter.com/hVNw9OdmGk — REVOLT TV (@RevoltTV) December 29, 2016

Officers went on stage to calm situation down, but Neverson continued throwing things. According to prosecutors, Neverson threw an object which struck an individual in the head. When police approached Neverson to arrest him, the singer allegedly struck an officer with his fist — causing a concussion.

Neverson was arrested at the scene.