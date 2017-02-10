WWJ Weekend Box Office 2/16/17, CIRCUS 1903-The Golden Age of Circus

WWJ Newsradio 950’s Weekend Box Office opens on February 16th with your chance to win tickets to see CIRCUS 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus coming to the Fisher Theatre March 9-14, 2017.
The producers of the world’s biggest magic show, The Illusionists have teamed up with the award winning puppeteers from War Horse to present a thrilling turn of the century circus spectacular.
Sensational puppetry puts Elephants back in the ring as never seen before along with a huge cast of the most unique, amazing and dangerous circus acts from all four corners of the world, from strong men to contortionists, acrobats to musicians, knife throwers, high wire and much more!
Discover the golden age of circus as CIRCUS 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus sets to captivate audiences of all ages.
Click here for more information about the game.
Contest date: February 16, 2017, 6:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Prize details: Four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to CIRCUS 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus at the Fisher Theatre, March 14, 2017
Winner must be at least 18 years old
Click here for official contest rules