Central Michigan University Says Hitler Valentine Wasn’t Made By Student

February 11, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Central Michigan University

MOUNT PLEASANT (WWJ/AP) – Central Michigan University says a Valentine’s Day card that mocked Jews who died in the Holocaust was created by a woman who doesn’t attend the school.

The university released a statement Friday saying the woman apparently knew members of the College Republicans, which unwittingly distributed the valentine in a gift bag given to other students Wednesday night.

The valentine included a heart-shaped sucker taped to a piece of paper that had a picture of Hitler and a comment about the Holocaust. It read: “my love 4 u burns like 6,000 jews” and was signed “XOXO, Courtney.”

Central Michigan didn’t release details about the woman, but says she admitted her “misguided action.” The young woman is not a CMU student and has left Mount Pleasant, officials said.

“The grossly offensive action of one individual, a nonstudent, has deeply distressed our campus community and others across the nation,” President George Ross said in a statement. “With heavy hearts and great embarrassment, we apologize. To those of Jewish descent, rest assured that we stand with you and vow to continue the effort to educate others.”

The school’s College Republicans members were said they were “shocked and remorseful” over the incident.

University President George Ross apologized, saying the journey toward diversity, respect and peace “seems endless” at times.

Campus police say no charges will be filed.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

