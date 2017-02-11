St. John Providence Offers Discounted Heart, Vascular Screening

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – February is National Heart Month — and there is no better time than now for a simple screening that could save your life.
St. John Providence is offering discounted heart and vascular screening until the end of the month. The screening provides a full panel of tests that can identify cardiovascular disease even if you have no symptoms.
The comprehensive screening is usually available for $75, but St. John Providence is offering this package of seven simple, non-invasive tests for only $60 if you call during February to schedule your appointment anytime during the year.
The diagnostic studies include:
- Blood work for cholesterol and diabetes
- Blood pressure check
- Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- Body mass index (BMI)
- Ankle brachial index (ABI), which shows how well blood is flowing to the limbs
- Carotid ultrasound to show blood flow to the brain
- Abdominal aorta ultrasound to check for aneurysm
“Many heart and vascular problems are caused by the build-up of plaque in the arteries that carry blood to the heart, brain, abdominal organs, arms and legs,” Dr. Shukri David said in a statement. “That condition is known as atherosclerosis or arteriosclerosis, which can lead to heart attack, stroke and other serious problems.”
The entire series of tests takes approximately one hour, and the results are used to develop an individual coronary risk profile. Shortly after the clinic visit, patients will receive a follow-up mailing with a risk profile and the test results to review with their primary care physician.
The Heart and Vascular Screening is offered at St. John Hospital and Medical Center, Providence Hospital, Providence Park Hospital, St. John Macomb Hospital and St. John River District Hospital. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 866-501-DOCS (3627).