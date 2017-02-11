Tigers Fans Invited To ‘Select-A-Seat’ Season Ticket Event Today

Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

February 11, 2017 7:19 AM
DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – If you’re thinking about spending your summer at the ball park, the Detroit Tigers are giving you an exclusive preview this weekend.

Potential new season ticket buyers are invited to Comerica Park between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 for a special select-a-seat event and open house.

This free event is designed to give potential season ticket buyers the opportunity to view available seat locations for full season, 41-game, 28/27 game and 20 game flex plans, which include Opening Day tickets. Ticket packages are available for as low as $13 per game.

Attendees of this Select-A-Seat event can enter to win two infield box tickets to the Tigers vs. Red Sox game on Saturday, April 8 at Comerica Park, as well as an autographed Miguel Cabrera baseball.

Complimentary parking will be available in the Tigers Parking Garage (enter the garage off of the I-75 service drive). Then, guests will enter the park through the Tiger Den Lounge Entrance off Montcalm Avenue.

For more information, contact Tigers Season Ticket Sales at 313-471-BALL or visit www.tigers.com.

