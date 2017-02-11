Traffic Crashes Up In Southeast Michigan For 4th Year In A Row

Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

February 11, 2017 3:16 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Another year with more traffic crashes in metro Detroit than the previous year.

Figures from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments finds a six percent in traffic crashes increase between 2015 and 2016, while traffic fatalities rose 10 percent.

This is the fourth straight year these numbers have gone up in southeast Michigan.

SEMOCG officials say the numbers are consistent with state and national statistics. Factors behind the increase include an improving economy with more vehicles on the road–along with distracted driving.

More detailed analysis of 2016 crash data will be available in the coming months.

SEMCOG’s Southeast Michigan Traffic Safety Plan identifies countermeasures and strategies for addressing key traffic safety issues regionally and at the local level.

