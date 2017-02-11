White Shirt Day Marks 80th Anniversary Of Flint Sit-Downers Victory For UAW

DETROIT (WWJ) – Members of the UAW are wearing white shirts on Saturday in commemoration of an historic event.
“Eighty years ago, the Flint Sit-Downers victory led to a mass movement that changed history.” Those are the words of UAW President Dennis Williams on this White Shirt Day, February 11.
In a statement released by Williams, he said the Flint Sit-Downers victory is known as the strike heard around the world because it showed the country, and most importantly other workers, that they deserved to have a seat at the bargaining table with the boss as equals.
“What was at stake for them 80 years ago? Everything. The laws were stacked against them. They risked their lives to gain respect and dignity,” he said. “There are many lessons to draw from the Flint Sit-Down Strike, but the biggest one is that worker solidarity is how we keep our seat at the bargaining table. It’s a lesson we should never take for granted or forget.
“The UAW is a movement. Solidarity isn’t a slogan. It’s a way of life. If there was ever a time to channel the strength of the Flint Sit-Down Strikers’ character and their solidarity, it is now,” said Williams. “We wear white shirts on Feb. 11, the anniversary of the day the strike ended, to send the message that we have the right to the same respect as those in management. But we don’t do it just for ourselves, we do it for all working men and women.”