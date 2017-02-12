2 People Found Dead After Leelanau Township House Fire

LEELANAU TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Firefighters have found two bodies inside a northern Michigan home destroyed by a fire.
Deputy Leelanau Township Fire Chief Eric Hallett tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle the bodies of Shirley Devrou and Willie Jones were found in the rubble of the home in the village of Northport.
Hallett says a firefighter awoke about 2:30 a.m. Saturday inside the fire station across from the home when he heard the sound of the blaze, looked outside and quickly alerted dispatchers and additional firefighters.
Hallett says firefighters contained the flames within 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
