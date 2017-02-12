CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Ausmus Hopes Tigers Players Motivated To ‘Win One For Mr. I’ This Season

February 12, 2017 10:06 PM
Filed Under: Brad Ausmus, Detroit Tigers, Mike Ilitch

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Owning the Detroit Tigers for nearly 25 years, the late Mike Ilitch wanted nothing more than to win a World Series.

His team made it to two Fall Classics — in 2006 and 2012 — but couldn’t finish the deal. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus hopes that his players come into the coming season hoping to deliver that elusive championship in honor of Ilitch’s legacy.

“Because the way he went about his business — proving to the people around him, the fans the players, that he wanted to win — I hope that it makes a difference,” Ausmus told Dan Leach live on 97.1 The Ticket on Saturday. “I don’t know that in reality over 162 games it does, but I think it should.”

Though Ausmus hasn’t personally spoken with any of his players since Ilitch’s death on Friday, general manager Al Avila told him that players themselves are upset they couldn’t get over the hump.

“It bothers them because Mr. I made commitments to them as players and they understood that Mr. I was a guy that wanted to win,” Ausmus said.

Ausmus said that he is personally disappointed he could not win one for Ilitch in his three seasons at the helm of the Tigers.

“It’s disappointing to me as a manager — he put the stamp of approval on me as a hire — I knew that he wanted a World Series Championship and it’s disappointing to me that we haven’t been able to give it to him,” Ausmus said. “If that can push us over the edge this year — I hope so — and hopefully at the end of October, beginning of November next year we can say ‘this is for Mr. I.'”

Ausmus isn’t worried that his team isn’t anyone’s favorite to win it all this year.

“We can lay in the weeds, everyone just talk about the Cleveland Indians and I have no problem sneaking up from behind,” Ausmus said.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia