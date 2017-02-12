CBS62[1]
Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Detroit Police Search For Teen Girl Who Ran Away From Home After Argument

February 12, 2017 10:23 PM
Filed Under: Missing Teen
Shanteya Bunton-Lowe (photo: Detroit Police Department)

Shanteya Bunton-Lowe (photo: Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are on the lookout for a teen who went missing from her east-side home on Sunday.

Shanteya Bunton-Lowe, 16, was last seen by her mother at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at their home on the 9500 block of Wayburn St. Her mother told police that Shanteya left the home on foot after an argument and didn’t return.

Police describe Shanteya as a black female, 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, with a medium-brown complexion, brown eyes and black braids.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with fur on the hood, khaki pants and tan boots.

Shanteya is in good physical condition but suffers from mental-health conditions.

Anyone with information about Shanteya’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-5900.

