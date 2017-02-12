Prince Fielder To Host His Own Cooking Show On Netflix, Hulu

By Dan Jenkins
Former Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder may be freshly retired, but he’s certainly not bored.
The former All-Start slugger was forced to retire last year at age 32 because of a chronic neck injury. Now, Fielder quickly has found his second career — cooking.
Fielder will host his own cooking show with his wife, Chanel, titled Fielder’s Choice, which will stream on Netflix and Hulu starting in March.
“It’s not just baseball people. It’s a mixture of baseball people, actors, musicians, chefs and whatnot. They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the “Fielder’s choice.” It’s good TV,” Fielder told ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick in an interview.
Fielder’s love of food is well-known. He famously ate a fan’s nachos from the front row of a game at Comerica Park in 2013.
Among Fielder’s first few guests on the show will be CC Sabathia and Xzibit.