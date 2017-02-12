CBS62[1]
Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Prince Fielder To Host His Own Cooking Show On Netflix, Hulu

February 12, 2017 4:34 PM
Filed Under: prince fielder

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins

Former Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder may be freshly retired, but he’s certainly not bored.

The former All-Start slugger was forced to retire last year at age 32 because of a chronic neck injury. Now, Fielder quickly has found his second career — cooking.

Fielder will host his own cooking show with his wife, Chanel, titled Fielder’s Choice, which will stream on Netflix and Hulu starting in March.

“It’s not just baseball people. It’s a mixture of baseball people, actors, musicians, chefs and whatnot. They bring out different dishes, and at the end of the show, I give the one I like the most the “Fielder’s choice.” It’s good TV,” Fielder told ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick in an interview.

Fielder’s love of food is well-known. He famously ate a fan’s nachos from the front row of a game at Comerica Park in 2013.

Among Fielder’s first few guests on the show will be CC Sabathia and Xzibit.

