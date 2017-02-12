CBS62[1]
Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Walton Helps Wolverines Take Control In Rare Win At Indiana

February 12, 2017 3:35 PM

MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Derrick Walton Jr. scored 25 points and Moritz Wagner had 11 points and 10 rebounds Sunday to lead Michigan past Indiana 75-63.

The Wolverines (16-9, 6-6 Big Ten) won their second straight and just their 14th all-time win in Bloomington.

De’Ron Davis finished with 13 points to lead the Hoosiers (15-11, 5-7). Josh Newkirk and Juwan Morgan each had 11 for Indiana, which has lost three in a row.

The Hoosiers never really had a chance, though. They trailed the entire game and only made one serious challenge after trailing 35-25 at halftime — when James Blackmon Jr.’s 3-pointer with 13:38 to go got Indiana within 41-35.

But Michigan answered by making its next seven shots to make it 56-43 with 8:29 left, and Indiana couldn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way.

The Hoosiers struggled right from the start, giving up the first five points of the game and then allowing Michigan to seize control with first-half spurts of 8-2 and 10-2. Indiana missed its first nine 3-pionters, too.

D.J. Wilson added 13 points for Michigan as Walton topped the 20-point mark for the fifth consecutive game — Michigan’s longest streak since Nik Stauskas also did it in five straight games during 2013-14.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Sunday’s win could be a major step for the Wolverines. With a logjam of teams right around the .500 mark in league play, Michigan jumped from ninth into a tie for sixth, one game behind fifth-place Michigan State.

Indiana: The struggling Hoosiers face a bleak predicament. They’ve lost five of their last six, are three games under .500 in league play and have only one home game left on the schedule. And they’ve still got a lot of work to do to have a shot at making the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Will try to avoid a season sweep when it hosts No. 7 Wisconsin on Thursday.

Indiana: Travels to Minnesota on Wednesday for the start of a five-game stretch that includes four road games.

___

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

