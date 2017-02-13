Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

2-Year M-59/Hall Road Reonstruction Project Starting Soon

February 13, 2017 5:25 PM

UTICA (WWJ) – Take note eastside drivers: A major road reconstruction project is scheduled to start next month Macomb County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says nearly four miles of M-59, Hall Road, will be rebuilt over the next two years. This year, the work will take place from M-53 to Garfield Road. Next year, the work on M-59 will stretch from Garfield to Romeo Plank.

The $60 million undertaking includes replacing all concrete with new asphalt, improving drainage, and fixing ramps and sidewalks. According to MDOT, the project will extend the life of the roadway and allow for better traffic flow along what they call the “Golden Corridor.”

Work is planned to begin in March, although no exact date has yet been announced.

Three lanes will be open in each direction between east of M-53 and Romeo Plank Road daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., except for the M-59 bridge over M-53, which will have only two lanes open in each direction from March through mid-summer 2017. Work will occur day and night.

Businesses will always have access, MDOT says, although entry may need to be adjusted during the project. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project.

For updates and more details, visit www.MovingMacomb.org.

To check for backups on Hall Road and across metro Detroit, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get the latest updates now on our real-time traffic page. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia