2-Year M-59/Hall Road Reonstruction Project Starting Soon

UTICA (WWJ) – Take note eastside drivers: A major road reconstruction project is scheduled to start next month Macomb County.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says nearly four miles of M-59, Hall Road, will be rebuilt over the next two years. This year, the work will take place from M-53 to Garfield Road. Next year, the work on M-59 will stretch from Garfield to Romeo Plank.
The $60 million undertaking includes replacing all concrete with new asphalt, improving drainage, and fixing ramps and sidewalks. According to MDOT, the project will extend the life of the roadway and allow for better traffic flow along what they call the “Golden Corridor.”
Work is planned to begin in March, although no exact date has yet been announced.
Three lanes will be open in each direction between east of M-53 and Romeo Plank Road daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., except for the M-59 bridge over M-53, which will have only two lanes open in each direction from March through mid-summer 2017. Work will occur day and night.
Businesses will always have access, MDOT says, although entry may need to be adjusted during the project. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project.
For updates and more details, visit www.MovingMacomb.org.
To check for backups on Hall Road and across metro Detroit, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get the latest updates now on our real-time traffic page.