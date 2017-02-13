Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Derek Jeter’s Wife Hanna Jeter Poses For SI Swimsuit Issue While Pregnant [VIDEO]

February 13, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Derek Jeter, Hanna Jeter

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

In 2016, Derek Jeter did the unthinkable and finally got married. Jeter married Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hanna Davis.

Davis is quite possibly one of the most — if not the most — attractive women in America, if not the world. I’m a fan.

The couple announced Monday morning via The Players Tribune that they are expecting their first child.

Big moments also have a funny way of making you look ahead.

Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future.

We want our kids’ lives to be as “normal” as possible. They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name — for them, we want him to just be “Dad.” That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.

Not only are the couple expecting, but Sports Illustrated coincidentally enough released Hanna’s swimsuit video on Monday and according to TMZ.com she was pregnant during the shoot. She looks completely stunning.

Mr. Jeter, you are and always will be my idol.

 

