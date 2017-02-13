Detroit QLINE Rail Car Defaced With Anti-Police Slogan

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for suspects after one of Detroit’s brand new QLINE light rail cars was vandalized over the weekend.
The car was spray painted with big, black and gray letters reading ACAB, which is an anti-police acronym. The graffiti also included the words, “World’s Greatest.”
The yet-unidentified culprit apparently jumped the seven-foot fence at the Penske Center rail yard, where the trains are being stored but employees declined to comment to WWJ’s Jon Hewett.
The car had already been power-washed clean by late Monday morning, while photos of the graffiti continue to make the rounds on social media.
The streetcars, also known as the M-1 Rail, are to run on a 6.6 mile loop from downtown Detroit to New Center, transporting people along Woodward Ave. through the heart of the city.
They rail cars have been leaving the New Center garage for driver training and testing this winter, although the QLINE won’t be open for business until sometime in April. Officials have said they would like to have the train running by Detroit Tigers Opening Day. [More about QLINE]