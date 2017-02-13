Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Diesel Cruze Tops All Gas Or Diesel Cars At 52 Mpg Highway

February 13, 2017 10:54 AM

DETROIT (AP) – General Motors says its new Chevrolet Cruze diesel compact sedan will get up to 52 miles per gallon on the highway, the best mileage of any car that isn’t a hybrid or electric vehicle.

The 2017 diesel with a six-speed manual transmission and 1.6-liter diesel engine also gets 30 mpg in the city and a combined city-highway mileage of 37, according to government estimates.

Diesel engines have gotten a lot of bad publicity of late with the Volkswagen emissions scandal. But GM says the Cruze complies with all U.S. pollution standards.

The Cruze still is bested by many plug-in electric vehicles and two gas-electric hybrids. The Toyota Prius Eco gets 53 mpg on the highway and the Hyundai Ioniq hybrid gets 59.

The Cruze diesel starts at just under $24,000.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia