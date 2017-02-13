Eddie Money Will Kick Of Another Summer Concert Season At DTE

DETROIT (WWJ) – Yearning for the sweet sounds of summer?
Those already making plans for the coming concert season will want to take note that, as per tradition, classic rocker Eddie Money will be kicking off DTE Energy Music Theatre’s 2017 concert season on Friday, May 26 at 7:30 p.m.
This year will mark Money’s 26th consecutive year as the venue’s perennial season opener, dating back to 1992.
[ICYMI: Last year, Eddie Money took a short break from his rock star life to answer phones and greet guests at CBS Radio studios in Southfield. Video here.]
Tickets at $34.50 in the pavilion and $10 on the United Shore lawn go on sale this Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. at Palacenet.com, The Palace Ticket Store and all Ticketmaster locations. Tickets may be also charged by phone to American Express, Discover, Visa and MasterCard by calling 800-745-3000.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the release of the self-titled debut album of Eddie Money. After signing a recording contract with Columbia Records, Money burst onto the scene with his eponymous debut album in 1977. The album, which went double platinum, featured the hits “Baby Hold On” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.”
Most will recall his biggest hits: the Grammy-nominated duet with Ronnie Spector, “Take Me Home Tonight,” hit single “I Wanna Go Back,” and the sing-along-in-your-car favorite “Two Tickets to Paradise.”
In recent years, Money has been joined on tour by his daughter, Jesse, who provides back-up vocals. The show also includes performances from sons Dez on guitar and Julian on drums.
DTE Energy Music Theatre (originally Pine Knob) is located in Oakland County’s Independence Township, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit.
