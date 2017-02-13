CBS62[1]
Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Hazel Park Adds Security To Sporting Events After Chaos On The Court

February 13, 2017 8:51 AM

(WWJ) HAZEL PARK —  Hazel Park High School is taking steps to prevent a repeat of what unfolded at a recent boys’ basketball game.

Last week’s game against rival North Farmington was stopped with 1:13 left to play after a Hazel Park student threw a plastic bottle onto the court from the stands. Parents and students angrily descended onto the court, in total chaos. Someone repeatedly yelled the N word in a cell phone video shot at the scene.

The Hazel Park athletic director was ejected earlier in the game for a kerfuffle with a referee.

Now, extra security will be on hand for home games.

Supt. Dr. Amy Kruppe says some of the adults’ behavior got out of hand last week, including a referee who bumped the scorekeeper with his chest–prompting people to spill onto the court.

“Our athletic director had the other team escorted out of the locker room,” Kruppe said. “We’ve had this at several football games as well. If there seems to be a little bit of banter going on and we had their bus moved to make sure they felt comfortable walking out of the locker room.”

Kruppe says parent and student fans are being reminded about proper behavior in the stands.

“I think it’s important, this is all about children, the schools are, and the game is about children growing and certainly while basketball is a very competitive sport we don’t condone any of the actions that took place and we certainly want to make sure that our children are great examples in the stands,” Kruppe added.

As for video that showed a game official shoving the scorekeeper, Kruppe says discipline on that matter is up to the MHSAA.

“We’ve sent out to all our parents and students the expectations of behavior, and what will happen — That they have certain behaviors in the stands, for parents and students,” Kruppe said.

 

