Hockey World Rebukes, Roasts Gustav Nyquist For Spearing Incident

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Here’s the explanation Gustav Nyquist offered for viciously spearing Minnesota’s Jared Spurgeon in the face.

“I didn’t mean to do that. My stick gets caught, I am trying to get body position on him…I had no intention of doing that,” Nyquist said, via the Free Press. “Obviously, I’ve got to have better control of my stick.”

And here’s the defense coming out of the Red Wings’ locker room.

“Everyone that stands here knows him better than that,” said Henrik Zetterberg.

“I’ve known Nyqui for six-plus years — there’s no chance there was any intent,” said Jeff Blashill. “I’ve seen him in every possible situation. There is no chance there was any intent.”

The NHL will give Gustav Nyquist a few days to think about what he did: https://t.co/UGxeJ8Znil pic.twitter.com/Tw2sLyuvhf — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 13, 2017

Around the league, though, no one’s buying it.

The disgust stemmed from Mike Milbury and Keith Jones on NBC’s intermission report.

Said Milbury, (who, to be fair, doesn’t have much ground to stand on in terms of respecting the rule book), “This is intentful with malice, a forethought. He lost it. This guy just lost it…This is a five-game suspension, at least…The league has got to make it right. They’re trying to eliminate a lot of these brawls and fighting. This one a few years ago would have cleared the benches…They missed it.”

Said Jones, one of the most respected voices in the game, “The retaliation part is just awful. I mean, it was a minor cross-check to the back and the intent of Nyquist is a shame. You can’t do this. You would actually get beat to pulp if this happened a few seasons ago.”

It was around that time that Twitter got involved.

Ridiculous high stick by Gustav Nyquist! No need for this in the @NHL. Could have taken out Spurgeon's eye! Suspension…YES!#5gamesminimum — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) February 12, 2017

Forget the suspension, how did Nyquist not get tossed from the game? — Bryan Hayes (@HayesTSN) February 12, 2017

I really still can't believe Nyquist did this. Anything less than 10 games would be a joke. Maybe 15? 20? So ugly. https://t.co/hWOSSvq4sV — Steve Dangle Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) February 13, 2017

If you need me, I'll be watching Walking Dead for the next 4 hours. I hear Gustav Nyquist is Negan's newest weapon. — Bruce Boodro (@BruceBoodro) February 12, 2017

BREAKING: Gustav Nyquist to be casted in role in Hockey film "Goon 3" (Title Not Confirmed) production date also not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/zg2PgIuDWj — iFollowTheBuzzards (@HeyHeyFlavortwn) February 12, 2017

Literally just re-watched the Nyquist incident, he goes to the box looks up and says " What Happened " and then says " Why did I do that " — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) February 13, 2017

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News refused to believe that Nyquist’s reaction after the play proved it was an accident.

Actually, if you watched the NBC replay (strike me down for agreeing with Milbury), Nyquist was looking right at him. His story is a fib. https://t.co/dFjXLqjYJZ — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 13, 2017

Nyquist has been offered an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, which typically results in a suspension of at least six games. A ruling is likely to come down Tuesday.

My suggestion to @NHLPlayerSafety: pretend that Gustav Nyquist (or any other offender) did this to Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) February 13, 2017

Nyquist isn’t a dirty player. And one dirty play doesn’t change that. But it’s pretty clear he had a major lapse in judgement on Sunday, and he’s likely to pay for it moving forward.