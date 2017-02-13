Kid Rock’s Name Tossed Out For Possible Senate Run

Senator Robert Ritchie?
Among the names being thrown around as a possible Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate … is Kid Rock, according to freep.com. He would have to challenge Debbie Stabenow, a powerful Democrat who has held the seat since 2000.
Tea party activist Wes Nakagiri brought it up over the weekend at the Michigan Republican Party Convention. He suggested the made-in-Michigan rock star would create the same kind of excitement as Donald Trump and believes he could help the GOP reclaim a U.S. Senate seat for the first time in over 20 years.
Kid Rock was an avid supporter of Donald Trump, speaking out on his behalf and appearing at a rally with him. He can sell out stadiums, but does he have that certain “bawitdaba” it takes to legislate?
So far, no comment from Kid Rock.