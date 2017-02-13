CBS62[1]
Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Man Enters Miami Huddle During Game Vs. No. 4 Louisville [VIDEO]

February 13, 2017 2:40 PM
Filed Under: Louisville, miami

GARY B. GRAVES, AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A spectator was tackled and arrested after running on the court and entering Miami’s huddle during the first half of Saturday’s 71-66 loss at No. 4 Louisville.

The Hurricanes were leading 26-16 during a timeout with 7:59 remaining in the half when Randall Bolton, 31, emerged from an aisle and ran onto the court, police said. He went between the Ladybirds dancers and near Miami players as they circled on the court at the KFC Yum! Center. Police said in an email that Bolton had been warned not to go on the floor, but they did not elaborate.

“There was a little bit of a commotion in our huddle,” coach Jim Larranaga said, “and I glanced up and there was someone, I believe in red, and we don’t normally wear red. I had asked the coach and they just said it was some fan.”

Several Louisville Metro Police Department officers quickly chased Bolton down, with one tripping the man before others subdued him near midcourt. Multiple officers escorted the man — who yelled as he was being handcuffed — down a tunnel opposite Miami’s bench. No one was injured.

“I don’t know what he said to our huddle, but we kind of laughed about it and then refocused on what coach was saying,” Miami forward Kamari Murphy said. “I think security did a good job with him. He didn’t really bother us too much.”

Bolton faces misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal trespass violation. A working telephone number for him could not be found.

___

More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

