Michigan Schools Get Share Of $2M For Safety Improvements

February 13, 2017 9:44 PM

LANSING (AP) — Michigan State Police say dozens of schools around the state will get a share of about $2 million to improve safety and security at school buildings.

The grants announced this week are going to 25 public school districts, 24 non-public schools and three charter schools to purchase equipment and technology. State police say more than 62,500 students will benefit from the security improvements.

State police director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue says in a statement that the grants “will help make security improvements to school buildings that will provide a safer and more secure learning environment.”

A list of Competitive School Safety Grant Program recipients is posted on the state’s website. Grant recipients have until Aug. 30 to spend the money.

Online: http://www.michigan.gov/cjgrants

 

