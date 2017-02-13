Michigan State AD Cancels Trip, Focuses On Job On Campus

Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

February 13, 2017 4:30 PM
LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — NCAA Tournament selection committee chair Mark Hollis has cancelled a planned trip to focus on his job as Michigan State’s athletic director.

Spartans basketball coach Tom Izzo says Hollis was looking forward to traveling through 12 states in a 12-day span later this month to watch college basketball games.

Hollis has more pressing matters on campus.

Michigan State announced Thursday a police investigation is looking into a sexual assault complaint against three football players, all of whom have been suspended from team activities and evicted from campus housing. The athletic department also suspended a staff member tied to the football program pending the investigation.

Hollis is expected to lead the selection committee as expected, a role that included discussing preliminary rankings .

