Pavel Datsyuk Welcomes New Son, Names Him ‘Pavel’

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.
The name Pavel Datsyuk certainly already carries a certain amount of cache as it belongs to arguably one of the greatest hockey players of all time. The 38-year-old won the Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2002 and 2008.
And his personal life seems to be humming along nicely too. According to SKA Hockey Club, Pavel Datsyuk’s wife Maria gave birth to a son last night, and they named him Pavel.
“SKA Hockey Club congratulates Pavel’s family with their new addition, and wishes mother and baby health!” the club wrote.
Good for them. Let’s just hope he doesn’t go the George Foreman route and birth a series of Pavels. The fifth or sixth copy of anything is never as sharp as the original.
It’s reportedly the second child for Datsyuk, who has an 11-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, who lives in Russia. Datsyuk left the Wings at the end of last season to return to Russia and spend more time with his family.