Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Police Chief: Man Fatally Shot In Struggle With Detroit Cop

February 13, 2017 3:08 PM
Filed Under: detroit, fatal shooting, Police Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man is dead after he was shot by a police officer on Detroit’s west side.

According to Detroit Police Chief James Craig, officers tried to stop a speeding driver when the suspect vehicle crashed into a light pole, near Elmhurst and Broadstreet Ave., at around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The driver jumped out, police said, ran from the scene, and was found a few blocks away in the backyard of an abandoned home near Webb St. and Otsego.

Crag said police chased the man on foot, there was a struggle, and the suspect tried to grab an officer’s gun. That’s when the shooting occurred.

“One shot was fired, striking the suspect in what appears to be his lower torso area,” Craig told WWJ’s Jason Scott and other reporters. “He was pronounced (dead) by medics when they arrived at the scene.”

Craig said they’re still working to identify the suspect, as his identification did not match that of the owner of the vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing.

  1. Lefty McLibby (@Lefty_McLibby) says:
    February 13, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    BLACK LIES MATTER WILL BE DARKENING THE SKIES OVER DETROIT ORGANIZING REVENGE KILLINGS OF DETROIT’S FINEST.

