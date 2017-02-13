Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Sears And Kmart Remove Some Trump Products Online

February 13, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) – Sears and Kmart have evicted some Trump-branded items from their online stores, but won’t specify how many and emphasize that hundreds of products are still available through its third-party online marketplace.

It’s another sign of how companies are trying to tread a careful line, after President Donald Trump rebuked Nordstrom publicly for deciding to stop selling his daughter Ivanka Trump’s clothing and accessories line. Ethics experts saw that as a threat to companies who carry the brand.

Sears Holdings Inc.’s statement Monday followed weekend reports that it had dropped 31 Trump products from its website. The company did not respond to further queries.

The faltering retail chain said last week it may sell more locations, cut more jobs and put more of its famous brands on the block.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia