Unidentified Man Found Dead On Gratiot In Roseville

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – An investigation is underway in Roseville after a body was found near the site of an old VFW hall.
According to police, the unidentified man was discovered dead by a passerby shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, on Gratiot Ave. near Frazho, between 10 and 11 Mile roads.
Police said the death appears to have been accidental; that the man may have fallen and hit his head and that alcohol may have been a factor. An investigation is ongoing.
The Macomb County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.