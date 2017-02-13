Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Unidentified Man Found Dead On Gratiot In Roseville

February 13, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: roseville

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – An investigation is underway in Roseville after a body was found near the site of an old VFW hall.

According to police, the unidentified man was discovered dead by a passerby shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, on Gratiot Ave. near Frazho, between 10 and 11 Mile roads.

Police said the death appears to have been accidental; that the man may have fallen and hit his head and that alcohol may have been a factor. An investigation is ongoing.

The Macomb County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia