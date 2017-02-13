Victim Finds Detroit Carjackers Were Mistakenly Released From Prison

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Two Detroit carjackers are back in prison after their victim went online and found they’d been mistakenly released.
Local and federal authorities are pointing fingers at each other, but there’s no dispute that Brittany Guerriero is the person who had to get her own justice.
The men were free for months until December due to an apparent miscommunication or clerical error.
Guerriero’s Ford Fusion was stolen at gunpoint in September of 2014 — just as she was moving into her new apartment at the Broderick Tower near Comerica Park in Detroit. Kendall Kelly and DeMarcus Catlin were convicted in the case.
Guerriero told the Detroit Free Press that she went online in November and discovered that both men had been released from federal prison. They were sent there first because their carjacking convictions in state court violated their probation.
Kelly and Catlin, both 26 years old, were supposed to go to a Michigan prison last year to serve carjacking sentences, but the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said it wasn’t told that the men were supposed to be transferred.
The pair was part of a six-man crew charged back in 2013 after a wild smash-and-grab at a CVS Pharmacy. Police said the group crashed a full-size van into the store, on 9 Mile at Schoenherr Road, and stole the ATM. They then led police on a chase that ended with a crash and their arrests on I-94.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.