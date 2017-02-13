Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Warren Manufacturing Plant Evacuated; 1 Taken To Hospital

February 13, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – A woman was taken to a hospital and other employees were evacuated after an incident at a manufacturing plant in Warren.

According to a source inside the Sundance Beverage company on 9 Mile Rd., the woman was working in an ammonia tank at a filling station, Monday morning, when she was apparently exposed to the chemical and fell ill.

She was last reported to be in stable condition.

The facility was briefly evacuated as a precaution, but workers have since been allowed back inside. No other injuries were reported.

