Warren Manufacturing Plant Evacuated; 1 Taken To Hospital

WARREN (WWJ) – A woman was taken to a hospital and other employees were evacuated after an incident at a manufacturing plant in Warren.
According to a source inside the Sundance Beverage company on 9 Mile Rd., the woman was working in an ammonia tank at a filling station, Monday morning, when she was apparently exposed to the chemical and fell ill.
She was last reported to be in stable condition.
The facility was briefly evacuated as a precaution, but workers have since been allowed back inside. No other injuries were reported.