Woman Killed In Crash On White Lake Road

February 13, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash, white lake township

WHITE LAKE TWP. (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a crash, Monday morning, in Oakland County.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m., according to authorities. White Lake Road was closed between Teggerdine Rd. and Andersonville Rd. in White Lake Township for about four hours following the crash, but the roadway has since reopened.

A source confirmed to WWJ Newsradio 950 that it was a woman who died, but no further details about the victim have been released. No other injuries were reported.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash. No further details are being released at this time.

