2 More Kids Rescued After Falling Through Ice In Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Another pair of children was rescued by police from a lake in Shelby Township after falling through ice on Tuesday evening.
Shelby Township Fire Department responded to the Crystal Lake Apartments for a report of a boy who fell through the ice in the middle of the lake near 23 Mile Rd. and Dequindre at around 6:30 p.m.
A Shelby Township police officer and a bystander attempted to swim out and rescue the boy prior to the fire department’s arrival, but returned to shore.
Shortly after, a firefighter wearing advanced rescue equipment got into the water and got ahold of the 14-year-old boy and his 2-year-old sister and pulled them to safety.
Both children were taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital for treatment.
Just about five miles east, two other children were saved from Iroquois Lake after falling through ice as well. Both children, 15 year olds, were transported to Henry Ford Macomb for treatment.
The Shelby Fire Department strongly urges everyone to stay off the ice due to the mild winter and asks that parents talk with their children about the dangers of being on the ice.
[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]