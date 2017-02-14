$2,500 Reward For Tips In Romulus Pedestrian Hit-And-Run

ROMULUS (WWJ) – A $2,500 reward is being offered to help find the driver involved in a hit-and -un that critically injured pedestrian in Romulus.
According to authorities, 43-year-old Jeffrey Compau Jr. was walking along Middlebelt Road near Eureka just after 7 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a car.
Investigators say they’re looking for a driver who struck the man in a tan-colored Buick Rendezvous and then fled the scene.
The vehicle will have a passenger side mirror missing and damage to the passenger side headlight assembly.
Anyone with information should call Romulus police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).
Cash rewards through Crime Stoppers are paid upon an arrest an conviction in a case.