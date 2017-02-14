3 Charged In Numerous Thefts From Cars In Macomb County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – Three young man believed to be responsible for a number of thefts from vehicles in Macomb County have been arrested and charged.
Paul Michael Hranchook, 18, Blake Jacob Stoll, 18, and Anthony Dimitri Karpowitsch, 21, were arrested last Sunday after deputies recovered 89 items that they believe were stolen from unlocked vehicles in Harrison Township.
Items recovered included GPS devices, tablets, credit cards, power tools, purses and numerous pairs of sunglasses, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were then able to identify as many as twenty different victims located on residential streets of Harrison Township, including Riverside Bay Ct, Long, Winkler, E. Duluth, N. Blom and South River Road, officials said.
The trio was arraigned via video in the 41B District Court of Clinton Township. Each was charged with three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony.
Hranchook and Stoll each posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond and were released. On Tuesday, Karpowitsch remained held on $10,000 cash/surety bond at the Macomb County Jail.
All three are due back in court for a hearing on Monday, Feb. 27.
Meantime, detectives are still attempting to identify other victims, and additional charges are expected as detectives put together additional cases.
Anyone who may have information about these crimes is asked to call Det. Jerry Hanna at 586-307-9358.