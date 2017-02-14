Burger King Offers Sex Toys For Valentine’s Day

(CBS Detroit) Don’t call it a “happy meal,” because that title belongs to another burger chain you’ve probably heard of.
But it could make people happy this Valentine’s Day.
Burger King has introduced a Valentine’s Day meal for adults only.
The meal for two comes with:
Two Whoppers
Two packs of french fries
Two beers
A “romantic adult toy” inside.
“Kids have got their ‘Kid’s Meal.’ But what about grownups? Adults? Shouldn’t they have their own meal too? At least on Valentine’s?” the chain asks in a promotional video.
There are no details about the toys, but some speculate they include a feather device, and a blindfold, among other options.
It’s available for adults aged 18 and older after 6 p.m. this Valentine’s Day. And unfortunately, it looks like it’s only available in Israel this year.
But if demand is high enough, we can only imagine it will come state side soon.