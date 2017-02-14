CVS Employees Held At Gunpoint In Robbery Caught On Video

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are searching for suspects after several CVS Pharmacy employees were held at gunpoint during a robbery in Detroit.
The crime, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, was caught on security video at the store in the 10000 block of West McNichols on the city’s west side.
According to police, a masked man approached the business just after 5 a.m. and forced the manager, a 50-year-old man who was outside cleaning, into the store at gunpoint.
Once inside, police say, the suspect disarmed the security guard and forced several employees, including the pharmacist, into a back office. The suspect then forced the manager to open and empty a safe and also cash registers at the front of the store.
He fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a second suspect who was waiting outside.
The robber is described as a black male, 5’8” to 5’10” tall and 160 to 180 lbs. He was wearing a mask and carrying a handgun. The getaway driver was also described as a black male.
Police, who are looking for tips from the public to solve this case, warn that both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees these suspects or knows of their whereabouts as asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct Detectives Unit at 313-596-1240. To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.