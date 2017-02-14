Flint Mayor, Michigan Governor To Discuss Water Bill Credits

February 14, 2017 9:55 AM
Filed Under: Flint water crisis

LANSING (AP) – The mayor of Flint is meeting with Michigan’s governor to discuss the state’s decision to no longer fund residential water bill credits or help the beleaguered city pay for water from a Detroit-area system.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is expected to meet with Gov. Rick Snyder in Lansing Tuesday afternoon.

State officials announced Jan. 24 that the financial assistance will stop at the end of February because the level of lead in Flint’s water no longer exceeds the federal limit.

Michigan has partially covered customers’ bills dating back to April 2014. Snyder’s office estimates the state will have spent $41 million on that by the end of February.

Snyder’s spokeswoman Anne Heaton said Monday that the elimination of credits and other payments isn’t a sign of Michigan abandoning Flint.

