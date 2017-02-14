CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

Gov. Snyder To Sign Bill Awarding Innocent Inmates $50K For Each Year Of Wrongful Incarceration

February 14, 2017 6:36 AM

LANSING (WWJ) – Those who have been wrongfully convicted will now get money from the state under a new law that the governor will sign Tuesday, but some say the price for a year of lost freedom just isn’t high enough.

Under a law that was passed almost unanimously last year by the legislature, the state will pay ex-inmates $50,000 tax-free, for each year of their wrongful incarceration, along with attorney fees. Checks could be issued in a single payment or be spread over a maximum of 10 years.

Attorney Valerie Newman, who works for the Innocence Project and has fought for the wrongfully convicted, thinks the law doesn’t go far enough.

“No, of course not,” Newman told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “There is no amount of money that can compensate people whose lives have been taken from them.”

Thirty other states provide the wrongfully convicted with financial support, Texas for example pays ex-inmates $80,000 a year, while other states provide services such as job assistance — something Michigan does not offer.

Newman said many people will not give the wrongfully incarcerated a second chance.

“Some people still have that feeling like ‘Oh, I just don’t believe the justice system could make that big of a mistake,'” she said.

Since 1991, there have been 66 exonerations in the state. Thirty-three of those qualify for compensation under the new law.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia