DETROIT (WWJ) – After spending the last 29 years in prison, “White Boy Rick” gets another shot at freedom.
Rick Wershe will meet with the head of the state parole board for a pre-parole interview on Tuesday. The 47-year-old has been in jail since he was 18 for possession with intent to deliver more than 650 grams of cocaine, the longest term for any inmate sentenced as a juvenile.
Wershe’s attorney says the last time his client was granted a pre-parole interview was in 2009, but with no further consideration. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has said she no longer objects to Wershe’s possible parole, which is considered a hopeful sign.
Wershe’s story made headlines around the world when he infiltrated local drug gangs at the tender age of 13 — at the request of Detroit police and FBI agents — and turned in evidence that convicted 14 dealers and gangsters, including some of the biggest drug dealers in Detroit history.
His attorney, Ralph Musilli, has claimed that as a direct result of Wershe’s help, the FBI was able to infiltrate a gang of Detroit police officers that was transporting drugs from the Wayne County Airport to the streets of the city’s east side.
The then-baby-faced teen was sentenced to mandatory life prison under the state’s strict cocaine dealing laws. Michigan’s constitution was later amended to lighten up sentences for nonviolent offenders — yet Wershe’s release has continued to be denied.