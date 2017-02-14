Remembering Mike Ilitch: Tigers, Red Wings Owner Passes Away At 87 • Public Memorial Service Planned • Current, Former Detroit Athletes React • 97.1 The Ticket Hosts Talk About Ilitch's Impact And Legacy • Local Teams, Politicians, Leaders Pay Tribute • Jim Leyland Calls Ilitch ‘A Manager’s Dream’

‘White Boy Rick’ Gets Another Shot At Freedom

February 14, 2017 7:18 AM
Filed Under: Rick Wershe

DETROIT (WWJ) – After spending the last 29 years in prison, “White Boy Rick” gets another shot at freedom.

Rick Wershe will meet with the head of the state parole board for a pre-parole interview on Tuesday. The 47-year-old has been in jail since he was 18 for possession with intent to deliver more than 650 grams of cocaine, the longest term for any inmate sentenced as a juvenile.

Wershe’s attorney says the last time his client was granted a pre-parole interview was in 2009, but with no further consideration. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has said she no longer objects to Wershe’s possible parole, which is considered a hopeful sign.

Wershe’s story made headlines around the world when he infiltrated local drug gangs at the tender age of 13 — at the request of Detroit police and FBI agents — and turned in evidence that convicted 14 dealers and gangsters, including some of the biggest drug dealers in Detroit history.

His attorney, Ralph Musilli, has claimed that as a direct result of Wershe’s help, the FBI was able to infiltrate a gang of Detroit police officers that was transporting drugs from the Wayne County Airport to the streets of the city’s east side.

The then-baby-faced teen was sentenced to mandatory life prison under the state’s strict cocaine dealing laws. Michigan’s constitution was later amended to lighten up sentences for nonviolent offenders — yet Wershe’s release has continued to be denied.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia