Woman Killed In Minivan V. Pickup Crash In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A woman has been killed in an accident on Detroit’s west side.
Police said the victim’s Dodge Caravan minivan collided with a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, Tuesday afternoon, at the intersection of Hubbell St. and Chicago.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A man in the Silverado suffered some minor injuries.
It was not immediately clear who was at fault, or if there were any others in the vehicles. Police said an investigation is ongoing.
The woman’s name was not immediately released.