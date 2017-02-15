3 Sought In Robbery Of Southwest Detroit Business [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips to identify three suspects who burglarized a local business back in the fall.
The crime was caught on security video at 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, in the 1400 block of Vermont on the city’s southwest side.
Police say the trip pulled up in a white pickup truck to the real entrancement of the business. Upon exiting the vehicle, the suspects gained entry into the building and took several items.
They then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
All three suspects are described as white males, but no further description was available. Police did not provide details about what was stolen.
Anyone who knows these alleged thieves or who has any information about this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-2210. Or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. As always, tips may also be submitted to Detroit police via the DPD Connect app.