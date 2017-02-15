Dearborn Police Detail Several Arrests In Rash Of Crimes Since October

DEARBORN (WWJ) – From threats of terrorism to ethnic intimidation and an attack on Dearborn Police, the chief says he won’t stand for it.

Officials on Wednesday held a news conference at Dearborn’s police headquarters to detail the arrest of suspects in multiple crimes that have impacted the city since October.

“Our relationship with the community is the greatest tool we have to fight crime,” said Police Chief Ron Haddad. “We are fortunate to serve a community and region that is always willing to partner with us in bringing responsible parties to justice.”

Homicide

Arrested: Kayla Thomas

On Sunday, October 16, 2016 at approximately 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Madison and Bennett for an accident where a car crashed into several parked vehicles. Officers on scene determined the driver of the vehicle had been shot and sometime afterward crashed into the parked vehicles. The victim, identified as Raymond Mshahwar, a 33 year-old Canton resident, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On December 13, police arrested Walbert Morales-Castro, an 18 year-old Detroit resident, and a 16 year-old juvenile female Dearborn resident in connection with the homicide. Both are currently awaiting 3rd Circuit Court proceedings.

Detectives continued the exhausting investigation and arrested Kayla Thomas, a 21-year-old Taylor resident, on January 27. Thomas was charged with homicide-felony murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery, and was remanded without bond. She’s due in court for a preliminary exam on February 17.

Jewelry Store Robbery

Arrested: Uriel Drake, Martez Lyons, Denzell Bunkley

On Wednesday December 21, 2016, at approximately 1 p.m., Uriel Drake, Martez Lyons, Denzell Bunkley entered a jewelry store in the area of Warren Avenue near Schaefer in Dearborn, according to police. They posed as customers, with one disguised as a female wearing a full robe and hijab.

“They had the nerve to wear disguises and traditional Arab garb,” said Haddad. “They had to be buzzed into the store and that kind of made the owner think that it was somebody from the community. The owner ultimately got pistol whipped, they busted up his cases and stole a lot of jewelry.”

The suspects fled the scene in an older model red Chevrolet Cavalier Convertible.

Surveillance footage of the incident was distributed to the media. An alert patrol officer from a nearby jurisdiction was able to develop valuable information which he provided to Dearborn detectives. This information was a crucial turning point in the investigation.

Drake, 26, Lyons, 19, and Bunkley, 24, were arrested at their residences in Detroit. Detectives executed search warrants and recovered the Cavalier and numerous pieces of evidence. It is believed that these three suspects are responsible for several other violent crimes in Dearborn and surrounding communities. Additional charges are expected.

On January 23, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges of armed robbery, assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, felony firearm and assault against all three men, who were given $500,000 cash bonds with a GPS tether requirement should they post bond. All three men are due back in court for a preliminary exam on February 24.

Threat Of Terrorism

Arrested: Brian Short

On January 1, Chief Haddad received an email to his city email account from an unknown suspect stating if the chief did not deposit a large sum of money into the suspect’s credit union account, a terrorist would drive a car through the front doors of the Police Station and the 19th District Court. The suspect indicated the car would be equipped with explosives which would deploy on impact.

“When a guy is trying to extort money with more zeros and commas than I can afford, it was an act of terror,” said Haddad.

The investigation revealed the suspect was Brian Short, a 43 year-old Garden City resident who was wanted for similar threats in neighboring communities.

A joint investigation was launched with the Garden City Police Department and ultimately the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges of false report/threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Both are 20 year felonies.

Short was arraigned on February 3 and was issued a $100,000 bond. A Probable Cause Conference was held on February 10, at which time short was referred for a competency evaluation.

Home Invasions

Arrested: Shady Karim

During the first weeks of January 2017, police investigated a series of home invasions in the northeast end of the city. Detectives were able to identify and link Shady Karim, a 29 year-old Shelby Township resident, to numerous home invasions and recover several stolen items at various area pawn shops.

Karim has an extensive history of home invasion and was currently on parole with a GPS tether for these crimes, police said. He’s also suspected in several other home invasions throughout the city.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office authorized four warrants for second degree home invasion and two warrants for habitual offender — fourth notice. He was issued a $100,000 cash bond. Karim waived his right to a preliminary exam in all these cases and is currently in the 3rd Circuit Court processes.

Ethnic Intimidation

Charged: Name withheld

During the overnight hours between January 5 and January 6, police responded to multiple reports of racial and religious related graffiti spray painted on cars and homes in the area of Gulley and Cherry Hill. Detectives combed the area and located surveillance footage of one of the incidents.

Through a collaborative investigation with Inkster Police Department, who also had similar incidents, a 42 year-old Inkster resident was identified.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges of ethnic intimidation and malicious destruction of property against the suspect. He is awaiting arraignment.

Home Invasion In Progress

Arrested: Breon Williams, Dejuan Scott

On January 19, at approximately 9:30 a.m. an officer was patrolling the neighborhood near Venice and Ash when he observed a subject climbing through a first floor window of a home. He exited his patrol vehicle and approached the home to investigate. At that point, 22-year-old Breon Williams and 29-year-old Dejuan Scott exited the home through the same window and fled the scene on foot. After a brief foot chase, they were apprehended.

A third suspect, Nicole Bailey — who is Williams’ mother and Scott’s girlfriend, was seen in the area and arrested on an unrelated felony warrant out of the 3rd Circuit Court.

Williams and Scott, both Detroit residents, were charged with home invasion and larceny in a building, and were arraigned via video. Williams was issued a $10,000 bond, and Scott was issued a $20,000 bond. Both waived their preliminary exams and are awaiting the 3rd Circuit Court proceedings.

Assault With Intent To Murder

Update: Allante Percy, Mario Amison

On September 17, a resident reported hearing a gunshot in the area of the NarBar lounge and grill on Michigan Avenue. Arriving officers observed a subject shooting into a crowd of people. Two suspects — 24-year-old Allante Percy and 29-year-old Mario Amison — fled the scene in a vehicle and officers pursued them, subsequently arresting both after a brief foot chase.

Three shooting victims were transported to Beaumont Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

On February 1, Percy entered into a deal prior to a jury trial pleading guilty to two counts of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm; the other 10 charges were dismissed. He’s due to be sentenced on February 22 to a mandatory two years for felony firearm to run consecutive with 10-30 years for the attempted murder.

Also on February 1, Amison was found guilty of carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and felon in possession of firearm after a bench trial. His sentencing is also scheduled for February 22.

Theft From Vehicles

Arrested: Ronald Yharbrough, also a 14-year-old juvenile

In the early morning hours of January 31, an alert officer observed footprints in the snow leading up to parked vehicles in the area of Rockford and S. Melborn Streets. Officers discovered that several larcenies from vehicles had been committed by following the footprints in the snow. In addition, a vehicle had been stolen and then abandoned a short distance away from the owner’s home. Officers continued to track the footprints to the area of Michigan and Geneva where they arrested Ronald Yharbrough, a 19-year-old Inkster resident along with a 14-year-old male Dearborn resident.

After an extensive investigation, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office authorized 14 felony and six misdemeanor charges against Yharbrough. He was arraigned and bond set at $21,000 cash, with the condition a GPS tether will be required should he post bond. He’s due back in court for a preliminary exam on February 17.

The 14-year old is currently awaiting Juvenile Court proceedings.