Downriver Man Arrested In Macomb County After Arranging To Meet Child For Sex

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – A Taylor man is facing multiple felony charges in Macomb County after he allegedly planned to meet an underage girl for sex.
According to the sheriff’s office, 57-year old William Alvis Rollins thought he was emailing with and texting a child he’d met on a “popular computer website.” On Sunday, when he arrived for sexual encounter with the girl at a location in Macomb County, officials say, he discovered that she was actually an undercover detective.
Rollins was arrested at the scene and arraigned via video in the 41B District Court of Clinton Township Monday.
He is charged with two counts of child sexually abusive activity, a 20-year felony; two counts of computers – communicating with another to commit a crime; and one count of children – accosting for immoral purposes.
On Wednesday he remained held at the Macomb County Jail on a $75,000 cash or surety bond, awaiting his next court appearance set for Feb. 27.