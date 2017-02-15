Drug Lab Uncovered During Raid On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Authorities have uncovered an apparent drug lab while carrying out a police raid on Detroit’s west side.
The situation developed Wednesday morning at a home on Beaverland Street, in a neighborhood along Telegraph Road just south of Joy Road.
While carrying out the raid, Michigan State Police apparently discovered a suspected fetanyl lab. One man was taken into custody and several children were removed from the home, according to reports.
Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.
The scene remains active.
Fentanyl is a painkiller that is 15 to 20 times more potent than heroin and is often prescribed to cancer patients.
