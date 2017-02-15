CBS62[1]
Former Westland Cop Shoots, Kills Cook At Florida Bar

February 15, 2017 10:13 AM

WESTLAND (WWJ) – A former Westland police officer has been arrested in Florida on accusations he shot and killed an employee at a bar days after he had been banned from the business.

Brian Mytych, 43, was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. Wednesday following an altercation at Hennessy’s Bar and Grill in Oldsmar, Florida, which is between Clearwater and Tampa.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Mytych ordered everyone out of the bar after firing multiple shots at 33-year-old David Brown, who died at the scene. Mytych then called 911 and was waiting for deputies when they arrived. A .45 caliber handgun was recovered inside the business.

Mytych, whose current residence is listed in Tarpon Springs, was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives say deputies were previously called to the business on Feb. 6 after Mytych and Brown, the bar’s cook, were involved in a physical altercation.

“They ended up issuing Mr. Mytych a trespass warning and directed him to leave the property and explained that he could not return to the property or he would be arrested,” Sgt. Spencer Gross told WWJ’s Scott Ryan. “Mr. Mytych refused to leave and in the process of refusing to leave, he was disorderly and he was also intoxicated so deputies arrested him.”

According to police, Mytych returned to the bar during the early morning hours on Feb. 15 and was again ordered to leave because of the previous trespass warning. Mytych left the property initially but returned a short time later — and this time he was armed.

“He entered the business with a firearm and he approached, directly walked up to the victim, Mr. Brown and shot the victim multiple times,” said Gross.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Mytych worked for the Westland Police Department for several years. Approximately two years ago, he left because of an off-duty medical issue, the department said in a statement.

“Because of his off-duty medical issue he was no longer able to perform his duties as a police officer,” the statement read. “Approximately three months ago his employment was officially terminated with the Westland Police Department for this reason.”

