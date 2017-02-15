Help Veterans Get Back To Civilian Life By Simply Drinking Fire Department Coffee

DETROIT (WWJ) – A coffee brand founded and operated by veterans is supporting those who put their lives on the line daily.
For the next month, if you purchase coffee from Fire Department Coffee, the company will donate 10 percent of its proceeds to the Paddy Brown Program.
Michigan Native and Fire Department Coffee Co-Founder Mark Williams says transitioning from military life to the civilian world can be challenging, so they’re doing their part to help.
“The Paddy Brown Program helps post-9/11 veterans find jobs in the public service sectors. So whether they want to be firefighters, police officers or medical providers, they do a good job of advocating and championing those missions,” Williams WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “So, now our job at Fire Department Coffee is to help provide charity and monies for that mission.”
Through March 15, Fire Department Coffee will donate a portion of proceeds from sales of its Original (medium roast), Dark Roast or Bourbon Infused blends, available in both ground and whole bean form. To order, visit firedeptcoffee.com.