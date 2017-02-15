I-696 A ‘Sheet Of Ice’ After Overnight Freeze; Eastbound Lanes Closed

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A busy section of I-696 is closed Wednesday morning because the roadway is covered with a layer of ice.
The freeway shut down around 4 a.m. at Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills following a series of accidents, one of which caused a vehicle to ignite in flames.
The freeway remains closed between Orchard Lake Road (exit 5) and M-10 Lodge Fwy/Telegraph (exit 8) until further notice; traffic is backed up for miles. Westbound lanes are open as normal.
Officials say the freezing of residual moisture on roadways overnight resulted in black ice particularly on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.
