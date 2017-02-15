TRAFFIC ALERT: EASTBOUND I-696 SHUT DOWN DUE TO ICY CONDITIONS | MORE

Kate Upton Three-peats As SI’s Swimsuit Queen [PHOTOS]

February 15, 2017 6:09 AM
Filed Under: Kate Upton

NEW YORK (AP) — She’s once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.

Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she’s making the splash with three different covers.

Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year’s edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.

Other notables in this year’s edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Guide: Last Minute Valentine's Day IdeasYou've got less than a week to plan the most romantic night of the year. Better get going!
Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia